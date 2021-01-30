Number one and two entries announced for the men’s Royal Rumble match (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On tonight’s return of WWE Backstage on FS1, the first two entries into the men’s Royal Rumble were revealed.

Randy Orton will enter the match in the number one position. Edge will enter at number two.

Edge declared he would enter the Royal Rumble match on this week’s Monday Night Raw. Edge and Orton have a deep rooted history together and most recently battled at WWE Backlash in 2020. Prior to that, they competed against one another at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This works just fine. Yes, the anticipation of who is first and second in the match is always fun, but this is logical. Edge and Orton have a history together that wasn’t wrapped up in a definitive way due to Edge’s injury. Because it appears that both are headed in different directions at this point, this positioning in the Royal Rumble allows them the opportunity to address their history without going to a major match of some kind.

