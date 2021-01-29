Current status of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey for Royal Rumble

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE always delivers surprises at the Royal Rumble, but don’t expect an appearance from Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey this year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of this week both Lesnar and Rousey are not scheduled to appear at the event. The Observer also reports that the finish of the Men’s Royal Rumble has been finalized and a winner has been set.

The Royal Rumble event takes place live on Sunday night from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well, for better or worse, this report should temper expectations as to the level of surprises this year. Factoring in the lack of an audience and the unknown that the COVID-19 pandemic brings, WWE is smart to hold their big guns back. The news isn’t necessarily surprising. Brock Lesnar reportedly is not signed to a WWE contract at the moment and the status of Rousey consistently remains up in the air. WWE getting both back ahead of a WrestleMania that includes fans in some regard would be a win, but there is still plenty of time to do that before April if they choose. As for the Royal Rumble, there are directions that are logical with the current crop of talent. The safe play is to stay there and see what the landscape looks life afterward.

