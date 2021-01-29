VIP AUDIO 1/29 – VIP Podcast Vault (NEW VIP SERIES) – Wade Keller Hotline #2 (May 12, 2003): Booker T says Goldberg has a lot to prove, Jericho-Goldberg backstage scuffle, WWE should start a world class developmental facility, Elizabeth 911 call (21 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the VIP Podcast Vault is the second-ever Wade Keller Hotline recorded for the PWTorch VIP website. It includes a rundown of news and commentary on recent happenings including these topics: Why is Goldberg not helping Raw ratings, the Chris Jericho-Goldberg backstage scuffle, Hunter vs. Kevin Nash bad house show reviews, WWE airs 911 call on Elizabeth on Confidential TV show, Booker T comments on Goldberg having a lot to prove, Booker says he’s retiring at end of 2005, Keller recommending WWE create a first-class developmental facility that sound a lot like what the WWE Performance Center turned out to be years later, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO