War of words segment planned for tonight’s Smackdown

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 29, 2021

Roman Reigns (credit Scott Lunn @ScottLunn © PWTorch)
With the Royal Rumble only days away, Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will sit down for a “war of words” on tonight’s go-home episode of Smackdown. Michael Cole will moderate the segment.

WWE announced the news via WWE.com this morning. Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

