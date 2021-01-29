War of words segment planned for tonight’s Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With the Royal Rumble only days away, Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will sit down for a “war of words” on tonight’s go-home episode of Smackdown. Michael Cole will moderate the segment.

WWE announced the news via WWE.com this morning. Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

