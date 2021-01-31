FREE PODCAST 1/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (2-2-16) Keller & Powell talk Raw ratings, Fastlane and WrestleMania speculation, NXT, Cena, Styles with live callers, emails (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (2-2-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions. They talk about Raw from the night before, the WWE Fastlane line-up, WrestleMania, NXT, the Hall of Fame, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason continue their discussion of stories not covered on the preceding PWTorch Livecast Tuesday including whether John Cena should try to wrestle at WM32 even if he’s not 100 percent, is Cena too into his muscles like a cat lady who’s too into her cats, is Mark Henry a Hall of Famer, is A.J. Styles destined for MITB at WM, and much more.

