Future of Christian in WWE revealed

Christian surprised WWE fans when he entered the men’s Royal Rumble match as the 24th entrant during last night’s event. Reports indicate his Royal Rumble appearance was not a one off return to the company.

PWInsider is reporting that Christian will be working a part-time schedule with WWE moving forward and was cleared to return to the ring a week before the Royal Rumble by doctors in Pittsburgh.

Christian is a former world champion and iconic tag team champion with Edge. His most recent action with WWE was in June of 2020 when he faced Randy Orton in an unsanctioned match on Monday Night Raw.

