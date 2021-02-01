SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon was reportedly absent from Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV event.

Fightful Select reports that McMahon was not present at Tropicana Field for the annual event that kicks off WrestleMania season in WWE. The report indicates that the final booking plans for the Royal Rumble were worked on Sunday morning and that changes were not made to those plans throughout the day like normal.

In McMahon’s absence, Adam Pearce was said to have a significant role in producing the event. In addition, the Fightful Select report indicates that McMahon had been missing a handful of shows as of late in addition to Sunday’s.

CATCH-UP: NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform to become exclusive home for WWE Network