News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review WWE Royal Rumble, preview upcoming UFC event headlined by Overeem & Volkov, Robert gives endorsement of WWE’s Yokozuna doc (98 min)

February 1, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review WWE’s Royal Rumble PPV. They discuss how the event came off to casual viewers. Robert gives an endorsement of WWE’s Yokozuna documentary. They close the show by previewing the upcoming UFC event, headlined by Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020