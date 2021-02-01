News Ticker

Current ROH champion re-signs with the company (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 1, 2021

ROH ring (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Ring of Honor announced via Twitter on Monday morning that Jonathan Gresham had re-signed with the company. The company did not reveal the terms or length of the deal.

Gresham is the current ROH Pure Champion. He also holds the ROH Tag Team Championship with Jay Lethal. He first signed with ROH in 2011.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is a smart signing for Ring of Honor. It was also a necessary one. Gresham is a big part of what Ring of Honor is as a company in 2021 and is key to their success. ROH gets credit for recognizing that and making the corresponding business decision to make sure he stays around.

