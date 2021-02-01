Current ROH champion re-signs with the company (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor announced via Twitter on Monday morning that Jonathan Gresham had re-signed with the company. The company did not reveal the terms or length of the deal.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Jonathan Gresham has re-signed with the company: https://t.co/l2nXsSWjAA pic.twitter.com/hWqYCLPb3k — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 1, 2021

Gresham is the current ROH Pure Champion. He also holds the ROH Tag Team Championship with Jay Lethal. He first signed with ROH in 2011.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is a smart signing for Ring of Honor. It was also a necessary one. Gresham is a big part of what Ring of Honor is as a company in 2021 and is key to their success. ROH gets credit for recognizing that and making the corresponding business decision to make sure he stays around.

