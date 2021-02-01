Former tag team champion and Smackdown star not cleared to compete

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jey Uso is not currently cleared to compete.

Dave Meltzer reports that Uso was not at Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV event and was out of action due to not being medically cleared to wrestle. Uso last appeared on the January 15 episode of Smackdown in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Uso has played an important role on Smackdown alongside Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. There is no word on what his medical issue is or when he’s slated to return,

