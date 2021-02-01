New number one contenders crowned for women’s tag team titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The new team of Lana & Naomi are the number one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Lana & Naomi defeated Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose and the former champions, Charlotte Flair & Asuka to earn the next championship match.

Just like at the Royal Rumble, Flair and Asuka were in control of the match, but were distracted when Ric Flair and Lacey Evans hit the ring. Due to the interference, Naomi was able to connect with the Rear View on Asuka for the win.

Lana & Naomi will now face Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the titles. That match does not currently have a set date scheduled.

