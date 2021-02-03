Drew McIntyre memoir to be release in May

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre is set to tell his life story in a new memoir.

A Chosen Destiny: My Story, by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be released on May 4, 2021. The memoir will chronicle McIntyre’s journey from a small village in Scotland all the way to the bright lights of WWE and to becoming WWE Champion.

In regards to the project, McIntyre said, “Throughout my career, I have always had an honest and open relationship with my fans,” said WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. “I am honored that Gallery Books has given me the opportunity to tell my story in hopes of inspiring others around the world to follow their dreams.”

Gallery Books says that A Chosen Destiny is a story of grit, courage, and determination as a fallen Superstar discovers who he truly is and storms back to reclaim his dream.

CATCH-UP: Drew McIntyre reveals the original gimmick pitched to him