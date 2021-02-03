FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds including Omega vs. Moxley and Team Taz vs. Sting & Darby Allin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOP TIER FEUDS…

(1) STING & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: Sting and Darby were shown outside of a building with broken windows. Sting said he felt insulted because Team Taz made them feel like hoodlums. Darby picked up his skateboard and threw it through one of the windows. In response, sting took his baseball and smashed several of the windows. He said he and Darby were hoodlums before they each walked away in separate directions.

Later, Team Taz was seen walking around the entranceway of the stadium. Team Taz beatdown two AEW crew members who were selling merchandise. Cage picked one crew member up and threw him head-first into a production truck as Ricky Starks slammed the other crew member through a table. The whole scene was very reminiscent of The Outsiders invading Monday Nitro in 1996.

Highs & Lows: Both segments were well done. There was the right amount of production involved without feeling forced or corny. Sting and Darby look like they would hang out around an abandoned building with broken windows. It’s believable that Team Taz would walk around the building and beat people down just for their love of violence. The Outsiders throwback was a fun easter egg for wrestling fans from the ’90s yet still came across as a violent move from Brian Cage.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Whether there’s a stipulation or not, Sting should be victorious in his return. Sting should go on to put a heel over in defeat later.

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. KENNY OMEGA

New Developments: Representing The Elite, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers beat The Dark Order. After the match, Rey Fenix ran to the ring but was quickly beat down. Moxley made the save but was attacked by Omega. Moxley took control and hit the Paradigm Shift. Excalibur said Moxley, Pac, and Fenix would take on Omega and The Good Brother sin a six-man tag at Beach Break.

Highs & Lows: It’s unclear if this is building to a return match between Moxley and Omega. It feels like a long time has passed since Moxley lost the AEW title to Omega. We should have heard from Moxley sooner and he should have made his intentions to regain the title known.

Length of Feud: January 6th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: Despite the ambiguity, a return match between Moxley and Omega will likely take place. Omega should retain the title and could do so with the assistance of Gallows and Anderson. Moxley needs to win his next feud decisively if he is to remain one of AEW’s top babyfaces.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) BRITT BAKER vs. THUNDER ROSA

New Developments: After Baker won a match on Dynamite, she continued to attack her opponent after the bell. Rosa ran out the rang and chased Baker through the audience.

Highs & Lows: This feud has not been given enough TV time over the last few weeks. Baker and Rosa are still great opponents because of their opposing personalities, but it’s hard to remember why they’re feuding. The AEW women’s division needs to be established more, and this seemed like a great opportunity to build behind either Baker as a heel or Rosa as a babyface.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Despite the lack of TV time, this feud can go either way and both wrestlers will benefit. Rosa could overcome Baker and establish herself as a top babyface in AEW. Conversely, Baker can overcome Rosa with heel tactics, establishing herself as one of AEW’s tops heels. Ultimately, Rosa should beat baker and go on to win the AEW women’s title. Her legitimacy and likability would help to solidify that title and the women’s division.

DEVELOPING OR TEMPORARY FEUDS…

(1) JURASSIC EXPRESS vs. FTR

(2) MIRO vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

(3) LANCE ARCHER vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

(4) CODY & RED VELVET vs. SHAQ & JADE

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (2) – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – Concluded

