FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds including Omega vs. Moxley and Baker vs. Rosa

1) STING & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: Tony Schiavone introduced Sting and Darby Allin. Schiavone gave the mike to Sting who congratulated Darby for being the TNT champion. He said Darby reminded him of himself. Team Taz showed up on the big screen and accused Sting of helping Darby retain the TNT title against Brian Cage on last week’s Dynamite. Taz said Sting and Darby fought “street style” and that he could relate because he was born on the street. Allin took the mike and said Team Taz should be careful what they wished for. Darby and Sting walked to the back as Excalibur said it sounded like they accepted the challenge.

Highs & Lows: Allin should have been given more time to speak here. He should have expressed what Sting’s friendship meant to him. There’s still time for Darby to make his appreciation known, but it feels like he should be speaking more than he is. Also, Sting and Darby should have decisively accepted the challenge before leaving the ring. Taz stole the show here. He sounded legitimately bitter and angry and elevated the feud to an even more personal level.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Whether there’s a stipulation, or if the match is a straightforward tag match, Sting should be victorious in his return. Sting should go on to put a heel over in defeat later.

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. KENNY OMEGA

New Developments: On last week’s Dynamite, Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson beat Moxley down in the ring. This week, Moxley won a squash match before cutting an in-ring promo. Moxley said Omega thought he was safe because he brought in his friends from TNA to watch his back. Moxley said not only was he going to find Omega and punish him but that Omega only made things more fun. He said there were more bones to break and chaos to be had. Moxley celebrated his win before leaving the ring.

Highs & Lows: While Moxley acknowledged Omega in his promo, it’s unclear if this is building to a return match between the two. It feels like a long time has passed since Moxley lost the AEW title to Omega. We should have heard from Moxley sooner and he should have made his intentions to regain the title known.

Length of Feud: January 6th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: Despite the ambiguity, a return match between Moxley and Omega will likely take place. Omega should retain the title and could do so with the assistance of Gallows and Anderson. Moxley needs to win his next feud decisively if he is to remain one of AEW’s top babyfaces.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) BRITT BAKER vs. THUNDER ROSA

New Developments: On commentary, Excalibur announced that Baker and Rosa would be facing each other in two weeks at Beach Break.

Highs & Lows: This feud has not been given enough TV time over the last few weeks. Baker and Rosa are still great opponents because of their opposing personalities, but it’s hard to remember why they’re feuding. The AEW women’s division needs to be established more, and this seemed like a great opportunity to build behind either Baker as a heel or Rosa as a babyface.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Despite the lack of TV time, this feud can go either way and both wrestlers will benefit. Rosa could overcome Baker and establish herself as a top babyface in AEW. Conversely, Baker can overcome Rosa with heel tactics and establish herself as one of AEW’s tops heels. Ultimately, Rosa should beat Baker and go on to win the AEW Women’s Championship. Her legitimacy and likability would help to solidify that title and the women’s division for the company.

DEVELOPING OR TEMPORARY FEUDS…

(1) JURASSIC EXPRESS vs. FTR

(2) MIRO vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (2) – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – Concluded

