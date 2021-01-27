WEDNESDAY WRESTLING RUNDOWN: Harwood vs. Jungle Boy and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic lead the night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Wednesday. Time to decide. Vince McMahon or Tony Khan? Cody Rhodes or Triple H? NXT or AEW Dynamite? Here’s the rundown of tonight’s madness to help you choose.

AEW Dynamite

-Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy

-Sting & Darby Allin discuss their match against Team Taz

-Jon Moxley speaks about his six-man tag team match at Beach Break against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers

-The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

-Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

-Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Varsity Blonds

-Britt Baker vs. Shanna

Heydorn’s Analysis: This amounts to another B-level show designed to build some intrigue for Beach Bash next week. That said, there are some standout highlights including the Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood match. The promo from last week built effective tension and drama between both guys which has elevated the overall tone around the match. Plus, the stipulation added that will attach Tully and Wheeler to Luchasaurus via handcuffs is a potentially fun bonus. Here’s to hoping that gimmick doesn’t overshadow what should be good action in the ring between Harwood and Jungle Boy. Moxley promos are always appointment viewing and Archer vs. Kingston should prove to be exciting as well. On the other side of the coin, we need to see some development with the Sting/Darby and Team Taz stuff. Ahead of their AEW Revolution match, Team Taz needs to find some credibility in the form of heat to keep that feud exciting ahead of the PPV event.

NXT

Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

Heydorn’s Analysis: All tournament, all the time right now in NXT. With the next TakeOver show two weeks away, things will have to begin heating up for that at some point. Is tonight the night? O’Reilly and Balor teaming up is an interesting storyline nuance. I’m looking to get some clear direction for Balor moving forward out of this match tonight. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament for both the men and the women has been a fun watch to this point. That said, it takes up a significant portion of the show. Obviously, if tournaments are your thing, tonight’s episode of NXT is essentially can’t miss.

