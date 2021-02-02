Drew McIntyre reveals the original gimmick pitched to him

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Can you imagine Drew McIntyre as a male model in WWE? The gimmick was closer to reality than one would think.

On The Rich Eisen Show, McIntyre revealed that WWE originally approached him with the male model idea prior to his run as The Chosen One. McIntyre said on the show, “Yeah, I remember. I was about 260 at the time,” McIntyre recalled. “‘We got this great idea for ya Drew. You’re gonna be The Runway Man. You’re gonna come out on a runway. You’re gonna model all the greatest underpants. That’s gonna be your gimmick, this model character,’ and all my dreams crashed before my very eyes, but I couldn’t register it on my face because it’s WWE. It’s this huge opportunity.”

McIntyre concluded by saying that it was only after a conversation with Vince McMahon about the gimmick did things get altered. Currently, Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion and lead babyface on Monday Night Raw. Most recently, he defeated Goldberg with the WWE Championship on the line at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

