New Japan Pro Wrestling has its TV deal in the United States.

The company announced on Thursday morning that it will bring its content to the Roku Channel in the U.S, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In a press release, New Japan said that starting on February 11, one-hour episodes of NJPW will air every Thursday at 5pm EST on the Roku Channel. The episodes will be available for on-demand viewing thereafter. In addition, the Roku Channel will also host a library of New Japan content that would include key moments from 2020 and potential additions of historical content down the road.

NJPW partners with the Roku Channel in the US, Canada and the UK for new weekly one hour program Thursdays at 5PM.https://t.co/CxRSzLh7QQ#njpw pic.twitter.com/uFHvLwzVD7 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 4, 2021

The New Japan Pro Wrestling President, Takami Ohbari, said, “Our fans in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom are among our most loyal and they have been very clear that they want NJPW’s content made available to them. NJPW is unlike any other pro wrestling in the world. It is the most athletic sports-oriented pro wrestling on the planet, and we are excited to bring our athletes and matches to these markets in such a major way.”

