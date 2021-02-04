Major tag team match teased for next week’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega has requested a major match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In a post-show clip shared on the AEW social media channels, Omega confronted Kenta outside of Daily’s Place. Omega attempted to engage in a friendly manner with the New Japan star, but Kenta shut him down saying, “Shut the f**k up. I’m not here to be friends. I’m here to beat Jon Moxley.”

Omega then turned to the camera and demanded that Tony Khan book Kenny Omega & Kenta vs. Lance Archer & Jon Moxley in an unsanctioned match on next week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan has not officially responded or announced the match in a real capacity.

#AEW Exclusive

We caught up with @KennyOmegamanX & @KENTAG2S moments after the shocking conclusion of #AEWDynamite, and Kenny issues a challenge. pic.twitter.com/EyvL9sMnao — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021

Kenta made a surprise appearance at the end of last night’s Dynamite. He attacked Jon Moxley and hit him with the Go To Sleep as the show went off the air. Late last week, Moxley attacked Kenta on NJPW Strong. Both will collide head on for the IWGP United States Championship on Feb 26 at the New Japan New Beginnings USA show.

