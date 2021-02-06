Edge angling for a match against former world champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A main event championship match at WrestleMania this year apparently just isn’t enough for Edge.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Edge has pushed for a match later this year with Daniel Bryan. Edge talked about future matches with current WWE stars in a recent interview with CBS Sports and said that he would love to have an Ironman Match with Bryan. Edge also noted that matches with A.J. Styles, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and others were of interest to him.

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble after entering the match in the number one position. He will challenge the champion of his choosing at WrestleMania 37.

