LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 2/5: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Edge’s return to Smackdown, Rumble fallout, more

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 5, 2021

TAMPA, FL IN WWE THUNDERDOME AT TROPICANA FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-A memorial graphic for Butch Reed opened the show.

-Following a brief recap of the two Royal Rumble matches, Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the “award winning” Thunderdome over a wide shot of the LED fan boards. Corey Graves talked up appearances by both Rumble winners on tonight’s show.

-Roman Reigns music hit. Cole said perhaps Edge would choose to face him. Reigns emerged from the back, flanked by Paul Heyman and the returning Jey Uso. Graves wondered what condition Reigns may be in following his match with Kevin Owens this past Sunday. Cole and Graves ran through the highlights of the match as Reigns made his slow descent to the ring.

-After being belted with piped in “you suck” chants, Roman Reigns said he’s not a fan of recapping. He said he beat Kevin Owens, just like he said he would, and now wants to focus on the future. “Apparently, the future is Edge,” Reigns declared. He said winning the Royal Rumble match gives the victor a first class ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. He asked Paul to confirm that he’s the main event. Paul obliged.

Reigns said Edge is wasting time showing up on Raw and NXT, because he should be on Smackdown begging the Tribal Chief to “allow him on the island of relevancy.” Reigns wondered why he’s out first on the show. “Where the hell is Edge at?” Reigns asked. He said he’s a nice guy, so he’ll let the disrespect slide, but now he’s upset because Edge is making him wait. Paul told Roman that Edge is in the building. “Get his ass out here, Paul,” Roman demanded.

Paul asked a production hand at ringside to get Edge’s music and pyro going. Nothing happened. Reigns said Edge must think he’s a fool. “Do I look like a man who wants t play games?” Reigns asked. “Why would you play games with me?” he barked. Reigns recomposed himself. He said the last man to play games with him, Kevin Owens, is “no longer here.” Reigns said he’s history and he’ll never be seen again.

Roman said he’s giving Edge one chance to understand what he’s going to say. “You’re going to give me your decision by the end of the night.” He repeated himself, snarling the second time. Reigns dropped the mic and left the ring. Graves said the Universal Champion laid down an ultimatum. Cole said Edge is a master manipulator who is capable of playing mind games with Roman.

-Cole and Graves teased a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship later tonight – Big E vs. Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn. They also said Hulk Hogan will appear on the show to talk about his match with Andre the Giant 33 years ago, as well as weigh in on Edge’s decision.

-Dominick Mysterio headed to the ring, accompanied by Rey Mysterio. Before he could get down the ramp, King Corbin attacked him from behind. Corbin tossed Rey Mysterio off the stage then gave Dominick a swift kick to the ribs. Corbin walked to the ring. Cole said he’d face Dominick next.

(1) DOMINICK MYSTERIO vs. KING CORBIN

The bell rang straight out of the break. King Corbin tried to take advantage of his pre-match attack, but Dominick was able to his his quickness to cut off the overzealous Corbin. After a quick dropkick, Dominick covered Corbin for a one count. Corbin rose to his feet and took control, flooring Mysterio and mounting him. He fired a handful of punches before dragging Dominick to the ropes and applying pressure to the back of the neck.

The camera briefly cut to the entrance way, where Rey Mysterio was receiving attention from officials and trainers. In the ring, Corbin dropped Dom and covered him for a quick two count. Corbin pulled Dom to his knees and drove his elbow into the shoulder and neck repeatedly. He grabbed a loose chin lock. Mysterio worked his way to a vertical base and broke the hold.

Corbin caught Dominick with a back elbow, then clapped for himself. He grabbed an arm lock and drove his knee into Dominick’s shoulder. Dominick fought to his feet and caught Corbin with a kick. Dominick tossed Corbin to the outside, then launched himself off the ropes onto Corbin on the outside. Rey Mysterio limped to ringside. Cole sent the show to break.

Dominick blocked a suplex attempt from Corbin when the show returned from commercial. He caught Corbin with a knee, then a standing moonsault for a quick two count. Corbin stood and looked for a choke slam, but Dom rolled through it. Corbin still managed to catch Mysterio with a Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin pounded the mat in frustration as Rey Mysterio shouted encouragement to Dominick.

Corbin positioned Dominick on the top rope, but Dom caught Corbin with his legs and flipped him over the ropes to the outside. Dominick dove through the ropes to send Corbin crashing into the announcers desk. Rey Mysterio appeared from underneath the ring to grab Corbin’s leg. Dominick caught Corbin with a 619, then hit a frog splash to pin Corbin for a three count.

WINNER: Dominick Mysterio in 9:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Certainly a better encounter than their last bout, but still a pretty standard Corbin affair. It’s rather alarming that, after eliminating Shinsuke Nakamura at the Royal Rumble, Corbin is handled by Dominick Mysterio, even if it was under questionable circumstances. I’m not really sure what story they’re attempting to tell with the Mysterios here. Dominick isn’t good enough to beat Corbin without cheating? How is that a good thing for a babyface?)

-The Progressive Match Flo covered the situation developing between Big E, Sami Zayn, and Apollo Crews.

-Kayla Braxton welcomed Big E to the interview set backstage. She asked about his preparation for his triple threat match tonight. Big E said he signed up for a fight when he won the Intercontinental title. He said they aren’t ready for him. “I’m gonna fight him something serious!” Big E yelled.

-Daniel Bryan headed to the ring to face Cesaro after the break.

-Michael Cole announced that Sasha Banks would serve as the honorary starter at this year’s Daytona 500

-Daniel Bryan “yes’ed” on the top turnbuckle. Graves made a quick mention of Bryan’s vow to win the Royal Rumble and failure to succeed. Cesaro headed to the ring.

(2) DANIEL BRYAN vs. CESARO

Daniel Bryan and Cesaro locked up in the center of the ring and quickly went at each other with quick jabs to the stomach. Bryan kicked Cesaro to break the stalemate, then backdropped Cesaro over the top rope to the outside. He hit a quick dive onto Cesaro on the outside, then quickly tossed him back in the ring.

Bryan climbed to the top rope and hit a missile dropkick on a weary Cesaro. Bryan fired up the Yes Kicks, but Cesaro blocked the second one and raked Bryan’s eyes. Cesaro tossed Bryan into the air and went for an uppercut, but Bryan blocked it and rolled up Cesaro for a two. Shinsuke Nakamura was shown watching the match on a monitor backstage.

Cesaro peppered Bryan with uppercuts to the chest. Bryan shrugged them off and rolled Cesaro into the Yes Lock, but Cesaro fought out of it quickly. Cesaro was cut open above his ear. Cesaro went for a corkscrew springboard uppercut but Bryan caught him with a kick and covered him for a two count. Bryan grabbed Cesaro’s wrists and stomped at him aggressively. He set up in the corner for the running knee. Bryan charged, but Cesaro caught him and hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Cesaro immediately transitioned into the swing, then the Sharpshooter. Bryan tapped.

WINNER: Cesaro in 5:00

Cesaro gave Bryan a fist bump after the match.

(LeClair’s Analysis: While I’m excited to see Cesaro getting a push – another in a long line of stops and starts, it’s unfortunate to see it come at the expense of Daniel Bryan. It feels like we’re setting up for some sort of loser redemption story for Bryan, or at least I hope that’s where it’s going. If there isn’t a big angle for Bryan stemming from this, I question its effectiveness and certainly wonder if they’d be willing to try such a thing with live audiences. As for Cesaro, the post-match sign of respect makes me wonder if they’re looking to quickly pivot him the way they did Nakamura.)

-Bianca Belair joined Kayla Braxton backstage after a video package recapping her Rumble win. Kayla said no two people were more excited about her win than their parents, tossing to an Instagram clip of the two of them celebrating after her victory. Belair laughed, saying her family is always there for her. She said they’ll be there with her at WrestleMania. Braxton asked Belair which champion she’s opting to face. Belair said it’s the biggest decision of her life, and she has people telling her to take her time making her decision.

Belair said she wouldn’t be the EST of WWE if she let people tell her what to do. She said she’ll be making her decision on who to face very soon.

-Bayley headed to the ring. Cole talked about her rivalry with Belair and how Bianca eliminated Bayley on Sunday before sending the show to break.