2/5 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Royal Rumble fallout, Belair’s win, Edge ponders his decision

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a clip of Bianca Belair and Edge winning the Royal Rumbles.

-They went live to the ThunderDome and Cole said they are “officially on the Road to WrestleMania.” Graves said Belair and Edge would be on the show later. He wondered if they’d make their decisions on which champion they’d face at WrestleMania. “We may find out tonight,” he said.

-Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso made their entrance. Cole called Reigns “ever-aloof.” (Good to see Jey back because it means he’s okay and because he’s been a great part of the Reigns story in recent months.) They showed a replay of Reigns ramming into Kevin Owens with golf cart at the Rumble among other “big spot” highlights, plus the handcuff and low-blow finish.

Reigns stood mid-ring as a “You suck!” chant filled the ThunderDome. Fans on the monitors were shown chanting it. Reigns soaked it up, then said he’s not a “fan of recapping,” but he beat Owens like he said he would because he’s a man of his word. (Great way to try to skirt past the method of his victory.) He said apparently the future is Edge. He said if you win the Rumble match, you get a first-class ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. He said the last time he checked, he’s the main event around there. Heyman affirmed that enthusiastically.

Reigns said he’s the best of the best, the Head of the Table, and the main event. “Why in the hell are you gonna visit Monday Night Raw? Why are you going to waste your time on Wednesday night on NXT? When you already know you should bring your ass right here to Smackdown – Roman Reign’s show.” He said Edge should grovel at his feet and sell him on why he should allow him on the island of relevancy. He then asked Heyman, “Why the hell am I out here first? Where the hell is Edge at?” He said Edge disrespected him all week. He said being a gentleman, he’s willing to let that slide, but he won’t let him make him wait. Heyman said, “He’s here, Edge is here.” Roman told Heyman, “Then get his ass out here, Paul.”

Heyman called for pyro for Edge. A producer at ringside in a headset told Heyman something. Heyman told Reigns something off-mic. Reigns didn’t look pleased at all. Reigns said he was just told Edge wasn’t there. “So Edge must think I’m a fool,” he said. “Do I look like a man who wants to wait, who wants to play games?” He yelled: “Why would you play games with me!” Heyman was startled and scared by Reigns raising his voice like that. He said the last person who played games with him was Kevin Owens, “and he’s no longer here any more.” He said he whooped his ass and he’s gone. “You’ll never see him again,” Reigns said.

Reigns looked at the camera sternly and said he’ll tell Edge “nicely” once and only once that he’s going to give him his decision by the end of the night.

(Keller’s Analysis: At this point, I’d have a difficult time coming up a three person heel act that tops the dynamic and chemistry and performance-level that these three are consistently delivering. What Reigns said seems to tilt the likelihood of Reigns vs. Edge headlining WrestleMania to another level.)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside, who discussed Reigns. Graves said Edge might have made a “Hall of Fame mistake” by disrespecting Reigns. They hyped Big E vs. Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title. Cole said it was 33 years ago tonight that Hulk Hogan faced Andre the Giant on “The Main Event” special, and “the Hulkster” would be on Smackdown later to talk about that match and weigh in on Edge’s decision.

-Dominik Mysterio began his ring entrance. King Corbin attacked him on the stage. He threw Rey Mysterio off the stage. He adjusted his crown and walked to the ring. [c]

(1) KING CORBIN vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO

As Corbin dominated Mysterio earlier, officials checked on Rey on the floor next to the stage clutching his knee in pain. Dominik made a comeback and slingshot himself at Corbin at ringside. Rey limped toward ringside as they cut to a break. [c]