Damian Priest talks Bad Bunny and WrestleMania (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

Damian Priest is ready for WrestleMania. In an interview with SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Priest discussed working with Bad Bunny at the Royal Rumble and his thoughts on being on the WrestleMania card this year.

“Yes, absolutely. I mean, tell me how I should complain about being involved with one of the hottest and most popular human beings (Bad Bunny) on the planet,” said Priest. “Yeah, sounds good to me. But also, I love what I do and I love just being happy and loving life and seeing him doing that, I was excited for him.”

In regards to being a part of WrestleMania this year, Priest indicated that he is up for anything, even if that includes Bad Bunny.

“First of all, I’m just trying to be on WrestleMania,” said Priest. “It could be in any way shape or form and associated with someone like him (Bad Bunny) and his caliber of status in this world, sign me up please.”

Priest debuted on Monday Night Raw this past week and worked the Royal Rumble match. In both instances, he was prevalent alongside Bad Bunny and his angles with The Miz.

Special credit to Fightful for the interview transcription.

Heydorn’s Analysis: It’s hard to argue with Priest on this. Bad Bunny is a popular star. Priest associating with him will help his star power as he carves out his place on the WWE main roster. In addition, WWE slotting Priest in this prominent position shows they have trust in him and see him as a valuable act moving forward.

