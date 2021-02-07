News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (2-9-16) Keller & Powell talk about Daniel Bryan’s emotional retirement speech with live callers, emails (158 min)

February 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (2-9-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions. They talk about Daniel Bryan’s memorable retirement speech and his future. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer a range of email topics with even more angles on Bryan’s career and retirement and future. Also, a video breakdown of the seemingly odd Vince McMahon moment after the gathering for Bryan.

