VIP AUDIO 12/7 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Huge preview of NOAH’s “Back to Budokan” – Shiozaki vs. Muto, Kenoh vs. Funaki, more (123 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Aiden O’Brien and the guru of Pro Wrestling NOAH, Hisame, for a huge preview of this Friday’s landmark return to Budokan Hall for a company that is doing a lot of things well right now. The guys talk a little NOAH history to start, with a look at the promotion’s history in the famous venue that produced classics such as Misawa vs. Kobashi and Kenta vs. Marufuji. Following that, the card for the show gets broken down from top to bottom with deep analysis on the Shiozaki vs. Muto GHC Heavyweight Title clash, Kenoh’s huge spotlight against legendary Pancrase star Masakatsu Funaki, Jun Akiyama’s return to a NOAH ring, and some very enticing-looking junior heavyweight title matches featuring the likes of Harada, Yoshioka, and veterans Ogawa and Hidaka. Over two hours to get you hyped for one of the biggest shows in Japan this year!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO