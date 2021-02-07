Rivalry set to be renewed on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre is set to battle Randy Orton once again this week on Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the match earlier today on their social media channels.

McIntyre and Orton aren’t strangers to one another. They had 3 PPV matches together near the end of 2020 and traded the WWE Championship back and forth during their feud.

On this week’s Raw, McIntyre is also slated to address the situation between he and Sheamus. WWE also announced today that Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair would meet face-to-face during the show.

