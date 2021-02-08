20 YEARS AGO – WWF RAW REPORT (2-5-01): Rock & Angle vs. Triple H & Austin, Dudleys vs. Undertaker & Kane, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWF MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

AIRED FEBRUARY 5, 2001

ATLANTA, GA.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

KEY NOTES:

–Overall Score (7.0): A good mix of wrestling, storyline, and personalities shining.

–High Point: The interplay between Steve Austin and Triple H throughout the show – and especially in the main event – was great. Portraying Austin as being a bit more clever than Triple H would prefer is entertaining booking.

–Low Point: Ross and Lawler should not have responded to their critics in such a childish manner. Lawler was bad, and Ross coming to his defense doesn’t help his credibility. Ross is good, and will get better. But his wrestling rep will follow him. He needs to accept that and understand it will take time to overcome it and prove he is above his critics. This was a bad start.

Review of the Program:

[Q1: 3.9]… After a few highlight clips from last week aired, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler introduced the program… (1) Chris Jericho pinned Matt Hardy (w/Lita) at 4:45 to retain the IC Title. Dean Malenko walked out onto the stage right before the match started. Lawler referred to him as Lita’s boyfriend. At 3:45 Lita gave Jericho a huracanrana while the ref was distracted by Malenko and then Matt scored a near fall. Malenko then knocked Matt into Lita at ringside, then threw Matt back into the ring. Jericho took advantage and hit his Lionsault for the pin. Matt beat up Malenko after the match. Saturn came out and beat down Matt. Jericho saved Matt. Eddie Guerrero made his return (looking more muscular than ever) and joined Malenko and Saturn, giving them the advantage. They beat them silly inside the ring. Guerrero frog splashed Jericho’s face while a belt was draped over it… Rock entered the arena… [c]

[Q2: 4.8]… Rock walked to the ring and talked about wanting to be WWF Champion. Triple H came out with Stephanie. He said Rock better watch what he asks for because he just might get it. He said get ready to play The Game. Kurt Angle came out onto the stage and welcomed the two of them to have a match to decide who would lose to him next. Angle said neither of them can beat him and their arguments are starting to bore him. Vince McMahon stepped out next to Angle on the stage. McMahon said in the interest of fairness and in the interest of what fans all over America would like to see, he had something to say. He told the booing Atlanta fans to watch out or they wouldn’t get an XFL franchise. Rock said he wanted to hear if he could face Triple H tonight. He said if he isn’t getting Triple H in the ring, then shut up and give him an XFL football so he can shove it up his candy ass. McMahon said, “Before I was so rudely interrupted…” Then Angle interrupted to tell McMahon, “I think you’re always fair.” McMahon said Triple H should team up with Austin. McMahon said the stipulations are still in place that if Triple H or Austin attacked the other, Triple H would be suspended for six months and Austin would lose his WrestleMania title shot. He said he was sure they would find some way to become a smooth tag team. McMahon then announced that Rock’s partner would be Angle. Angle said that wasn’t fair…

[Q3: 4.9]… [c]… Ross said they found out during the break that the main event tag would be a no holds barred match… Edge and Christian came to the ring and began talking, but Japanese language came out over the mic instead. Kaientai then came out and said that Edge & Christian would be engaging in sexual relations with a camel… (2) Edge & Christian beat Taka & Funaki at 4:26 after a Stackplex finisher. Decent action, but not electrifying. It’s hard to take the athleticism in the ring seriously when the comedy before the match is so slapstick… Stephanie said a maid found an earring in her father’s dressing room. She said it wasn’t her mother’s earring. She said it’s time she had a chat with her father. William Regal, who was poking his head through the curtain in the background, overheard Stephanie… [c]…

[Q4: 4.8]… Vince was shown talking in his office on the phone about how he doesn’t care what the critics say, the XFL is for the fans. He said they drew a 10-plus rating for the debut on NBC and a 4-plus rating on UPN. Stephanie barged in with the earring. Vince denied everything and said he and Trish are just friends. Just as he was running out of excuses, William Regal entered the room and thanked Vince for letting him use his hotel room last night since every other room was booked. Vince smiled as a surprise excuse presented itself… Austin arrived… The Kat told APA she tried to make a speech last week on Smackdown about her new group “Right To Nudity” and was rudely interrupted. She said she wanted protection this week as she tried to make her statement again. She opened her overcoat and revealed her breasts to APA as her means of payment. APA’s jaws dropped and their voices cracked as they accepted her form of payment… [c]…

[Q5: 5.7]… (3) The Dudleys beat Undertaker & Kane via DQ at 8:04 to retain the WWF Tag Titles. In the end, Taker gave Buh Buh a chokeslam, but Edge & Christian entered the ring and attacked Taker with a chair. Taker grabbed the chair. The ref saw it and called for the DQ… [c]… Trish and Vince talked backstage. Austin barged in. Vince began explaining that he was doing what he did in the interest of fairness. Austin interrupted and said he loves the match. Vince said just he didn’t want Austin to think he was “screwing him.” Austin said it’s obvious he’s screwing someone else. Vince’s eyes bulged out… Kat entered the ring with APA. She said since we enter the world naked, why can’t we walk the streets naked? As she was about to disrobe, the RTC stormed the ring. APA cut them off before they could get to the ring. Richards snuck in the ring from the other side and got in her face and called her a slut. Kat kissed him. Bradshaw nailed him with a clothesline. As Kat was about to disrobe again, Ivory hit her from behind. Kat chased Ivory to the back. The crowd booed…

[Q6: 5.5]… [c]… Raven approached Molly Holly in the parking garage, who earlier had challenged Raven’s mystery lady to meet her face to face. Molly asked when his woman was showing up. Raven said he doesn’t have a woman – yet… Al Snow approached Vince in the locker room. He said he knows Vince is a fair-minded person and he wanted to let him know he doesn’t think the way he handled Mick Foley was fair. Vince said he doesn’t care about Foley, but to be fair he would put Snow in a match later… A car drove up and Raven’s ninja lady was driving. Molly attacked her, dragging her out of the car. Raven yanked Molly off of her and got in the car and drove off with his mystery lady… Cole interviewed Too Cool in the locker room about facing their former buddy Rikishi and his new partner Haku in a tag match. Rikishi interrupted and said hello to his former friends… (4) Rikishi & Haku beat Too Cool at 3:55 when Rikishi pinned Grand Master Sexay…Kurt Angle went looking for Rock’s dressing room. Essa Rios helped him…

[Q7: 5.4]… Angle found Rock and patronizingly told him that just because Triple H and Austin have had problems, that doesn’t mean they can’t team together without problems. Rock told Angle that he would soon be WWF Champion… (5) Chris Benoit beat Al Snow at 4:15 via submission. Lawler said it obviously doesn’t pay to be Mick Foley’s friend… Vince watched the match on a monitor and seemed to like the message he sent to Snow for standing up for Foley. Stephanie barged in and said she thinks that the match at No Way Out between Triple H and Austin should have a special stipulation. Vince told Steph to tell Triple H to think about tonight and tonight only…

[Q8: 5.0]… [c]… Ross and Lawler interviewed Chyna from WWF New York. She talked about her book tour… Ross and Lawler then acknowledged Rudy Martzke’s criticism of them in his USA Today article and implied he was a gay alcoholic… Highlights aired of the XFL’s opening weekend… Austin walked in Triple H’s locker room and offered to shake his hand. Triple H refused to shake his hand. Austin patted him on the arm and walked out… [c]…

[Q9: 5.7]… (6) Rock & Kurt Angle beat Triple H & Steve Austin at 9:00. At 4:00 exactly, Big Show’s music began playing and he walked to the ring. He went after Rock. Austin and Triple H took turns beating on Angle against the announcers’ table. At 7:00 Triple H gave Angle a Pedigree and covered him. Austin entered the ring which distracted the ref from making the count. Triple H got up and yelled at Austin. Austin gave him two middle fingers. Triple H swung half-heartedly at Austin. Austin ducked. Triple H got upset because he couldn’t retaliate. Angle low-blowed Triple H from behind and pinned him. Austin then entered the ring and gave Angle the Stunner…

–Ratings: 5.0 overall… 4.6 first hour… 5.4 second hour… 10 week avg.=5.0… 5 week avg.=4.8…

