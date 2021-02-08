SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW women’s world championship eliminator tournament will begin this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa will kick off the first round action.

Other participants include, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti, Serena Deeb, Emi Sakura, Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and others. The winner of the tournament will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

