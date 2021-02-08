News Ticker

AEW announces first match in women’s world championship eliminator tournament

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 8, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Wrestling Observer
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW women’s world championship eliminator tournament will begin this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa will kick off the first round action.

Other participants include, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti, Serena Deeb, Emi Sakura, Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and others. The winner of the tournament will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

CATCH-UP: AEW News: Details on AEW working relationship with New Japan, Kenta set to appear in tag action on Dynamite next week

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020