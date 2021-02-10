Christian discusses Royal Rumble return and future plans

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Christian surprised WWE fans around the world after making his surprise return to wrestling in the 2021 Royal Rumble.

On a new episode of The Bump, Christian provided insight and details on how the return came to be, how he felt about the match, and his future in professional wrestling.

“I found out (about the return) at 7:30 on Friday night and it was a whirlwind from there,” Christian said. “In hindsight, I would have liked to have a little more time, being able to get in the ring and things like that, but it also gave me — I was nervous when I got the call. Where is my gear? These are things I have to find. Once I started piecing things together, there was no time to think. I had so much to do to prepare on Saturday, then we all went to the arena on Sunday and I was surprisingly calm. For not having stepped foot in the ring for seven years, there were no nerves. This is what I was born to do.”

Christian discussed the process of getting his mind to a place where he was comfortable with a return to the business and credited Edge’s 2020 surprise entry into the Royal Rumble as the moment that kickstarted that process. “It’s been a long process to get myself to the point where I could step into the ring again,” he said. I retired because of injuries seven years ago and I’d be lying if I didn’t say Edge returning last year at the Royal Rumble made me think a little bit. When I heard his music hit and that reaction, there’s nothing like that live reaction from the WWE Universe. When I watched him, I know we had different injuries, but it put that bug in my ear and I started thinking maybe it was a possibility.”

“The way my career ended before never sat well with me as it was,” Christian said of his retirement. I needed to get back in there and finish it on my terms and my way.” It sounds as if everything is on the table regarding what comes next. “I’m not sure at this point, it’s still to be determined,” Christian said. We’ll take it day-by-day. If that (Royal Rumble 2021) ends up being my last match, I did it on my terms and that’s all I wanted.”

Special credit to Fightful for the interview transcription.

