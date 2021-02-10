SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
FEBRUARY 10, 2021
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.
AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament
AEW Dark Results
- The Natural Nightmares & Nick Comoroto defeated The Jersey Muscle Society & Vary Morales
- SCU defeated Aaron Solow & Lee Johnson
- Brian Cage defeated Jake St. Patrick
- Nyla Rose defeated Miranda Alize
- PAC defeated VSK
- Sonny Kiss defeated KC Navarro
- Tay Conti defeated Alex Gracia
- Ryan Nemeth defeated Marko Stunt
- 10 defeated Baron Black
- Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon defeated Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean
- Red Velvet defeated Diamante
- Joey Janela defeated Jack Evans
Dynamite Matches and Segments
- Tony Schiavone interviews Sting
- Hangman Adam Page speaks
- Pac vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
- Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)
- Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela for the TNT Championship
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa – AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament
- Kenta & Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer – Falls Count Anywhere
Final Thoughts
What I’m excited for: Kenta on Dynamite. AEW and NJPW working together is something fans have been begging for since AEW was first announced. Kenta showing up sparked another intense round of fantasy booking for me and I can’t wait to see where they go from here.
What I’m Confused About: Tony Schiavone is interviewing Sting…again? How many times has Sting come down to the ring for one of these only to be interrupted by Team Taz? Last week’s warehouse vignette was fun and more effective. Need to see more of that.
What I’m dreading: Actually…nothing. I think this is a really strong card. If I have to pick something ,I’d say Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa – not because I think it’ll be bad, though. I was really intrigued by Hirsch’s appearance on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago and wanted her to go deep in this tournament. I just don’t see her going over Thunder Rosa in the first round.
