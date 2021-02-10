SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

FEBRUARY 10, 2021

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament

AEW Dark Results

The Natural Nightmares & Nick Comoroto defeated The Jersey Muscle Society & Vary Morales

SCU defeated Aaron Solow & Lee Johnson

Brian Cage defeated Jake St. Patrick

Nyla Rose defeated Miranda Alize

PAC defeated VSK

Sonny Kiss defeated KC Navarro

Tay Conti defeated Alex Gracia

Ryan Nemeth defeated Marko Stunt

10 defeated Baron Black

Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon defeated Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean

Red Velvet defeated Diamante

Joey Janela defeated Jack Evans

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

Hangman Adam Page speaks

Pac vs. Ryan Nemeth

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela for the TNT Championship

Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa – AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament

Kenta & Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer – Falls Count Anywhere

Final Thoughts

What I’m excited for: Kenta on Dynamite. AEW and NJPW working together is something fans have been begging for since AEW was first announced. Kenta showing up sparked another intense round of fantasy booking for me and I can’t wait to see where they go from here.

What I’m Confused About: Tony Schiavone is interviewing Sting…again? How many times has Sting come down to the ring for one of these only to be interrupted by Team Taz? Last week’s warehouse vignette was fun and more effective. Need to see more of that.

What I’m dreading: Actually…nothing. I think this is a really strong card. If I have to pick something ,I’d say Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa – not because I think it’ll be bad, though. I was really intrigued by Hirsch’s appearance on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago and wanted her to go deep in this tournament. I just don’t see her going over Thunder Rosa in the first round.

