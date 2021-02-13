FREE PODCAST 2/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (2-18-16) EC3 talks working with Hardy, Daniel Bryan, Billy Corgan, live battle rap, EC3 character, more (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (2-18-2016). On this episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Ethan Carter III (EC3) for a full hour with live callers discussing his time in WWE Developmental, his experiences around Daniel Bryan, the TNA creative process this year, how worried he was about TNA’s future, how much of his character is improvised by him, his picks for new TNA talent acquisitions, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO