VIP AUDIO 2/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline #4 (May 28, 2003): WWE leans on Flair for ratings despite disrespectful TV push, what irritated Luger on road trips, split-brand PPV initiative, TNA Torch survey result, more (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the VIP Podcast Vault is the fourth-ever Wade Keller Hotline recorded for the PWTorch VIP website. It includes details on WWE leaning on Ric Flair for ratings despite disrespectful TV push, Steve Austin’s facial bruises, what upset Sting about losing a title match, what irritated Lex Luger when on the road with wrestlers, the reason behind the WWF split-brand PPV initiative, the WWF Badd Blood preview, TNA PPV preview, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO