Jon Moxley set to return to Bloodsport

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 13, 2021

Jon Moxley (media photo courtesy AEW)
Jon Moxley is set to make his return to Bloodsport.

GCW announced on Saturday night that Jon Moxley will fight Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 on Saturday February 2o.

Moxley competed at Bloodsport 3 in October of 2020 and defeated Chris Dickinson by submission. At Bloodsport 4, Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Calvin Tankman by submission.

