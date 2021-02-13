SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley is set to make his return to Bloodsport.

GCW announced on Saturday night that Jon Moxley will fight Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 on Saturday February 2o.

ICYMI MOX returns to #BLOODSPORT in 1 week! MOX vs DB SMITH JR

SAT 2/20/21 – 7PM ESThttps://t.co/5pIJyqGlRU pic.twitter.com/C2OLuSLbk2 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 14, 2021

Moxley competed at Bloodsport 3 in October of 2020 and defeated Chris Dickinson by submission. At Bloodsport 4, Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Calvin Tankman by submission.

