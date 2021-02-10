2/10 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Kenny Omega & Kenta vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer, Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela, Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed, Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. JOEY JANELA

A collar and elbow tie-up started this championship match. Darby Allin controlled the early part of the bout with a hold of Janela’s arm behind his back. On the apron, Joey Janela threw Allin headfirst from a vertical suplex position to the apron, he then hit a dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Janela worked the battered Allin over. The two then traded forearms, with Janela getting the better of the exchange. Janela then had Allin on the mat and worked several holds. Janela then did a axe handle off the top, he then went to the top rope again. But, Allin was able to knock him onto the apron.

Allin eventual had a reversal and drop kicked Janela into the turnbuckle. Allin then did a missile dive out onto Janela. Back in the ring, both men had control for brief periods of time. In this time they traded pinning combinations, near falls, and stiff strikes. Allin hit a big move off of the top rope and hit a Coffin Drop after that for the pin.

Winner: Darby Allin in 11:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A really good match that was physical, high flying, and logical. It was odd that Team Taz was not involved like they said they would be last week. But, I enjoyed the match without their involvement.)

-The announce team ran down the card for the rest of the show.

-Jon Moxley had a video from the backstage area. He said that if Kenta wanted his IWGP US Title he will need to get that on February 26th in New Japan. He said that will be a sanctioned match, but tonight it is not sanctioned, tonight is for fun.

-MJF was backstage with the Inner Circle. Sammy Guevara walked in and said he needed to talk with only MJF. Sammy said that he watched last week and he knows that MJF is trying to take over the Inner Circle. MJF said that he thought Sammy was just jealous, but now he thinks that he hates Jericho and wants to take over the inner circle. Sammy repeated the claim sarcastically. MJF smiled because he was recording the conversation. Sammy threw the phone and pushed MJF and left the backstage area. [c]

(2) CODY RHODES & LEE JOHNSON vs. PETER AVALON & CEZAR BONONI

Cody Rhodes and Peter Avalon started the match, with Lee Johnson and Cezar Bononi tagging in pithing the first 90 seconds. Johnson remained in as Avalon reentered, the men shared some athletic moves. Bononi was tagged in and tried to use a power move on Johnson. But, he was able to counter and get the tag into Cody. [c]

When the show returned Cody grabbed Avalon out of the air on a cross body attempt, Cody sold his shoulder and tagged in Lee Johnson. He proceeded to take out Bononi with an impressive dive. Johnson then hit a neck breaker on Avalon leading to a near fall that was broken up by Bononi. Lee Johnson then rolled up Avalon for the win as Cody and Bononi were fighting on the outside.

WINNER: Lee Johnson and Cody Rhodes in 9:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This match was all about the Lee Johnson story. The story of him overcoming 0-29 is a solid low card babyface story. The match itself was nothing special, minus that dive by Johnson.)

-Post match Tony interviewed Johnson on the stage. He said that going 0-29 last year hurt, but the Rhodes family trained him and he earned this win.

-The Young Bucks were backstage, The Good Brothers entered. The Bucks asked why they ruined last week for them, The Good Brothers convinced them that it was for the best. Matt Jackson announced that next week they would defend the tag titles against Santana and Ortiz. [c]

-Adam Page was backstage, he was asked if he would team with Matt Hardy. He said no, Hardy walked in and offered an open bar party to celebrate their win. Page walked away and ran into The Dark Order, he then awkwardly told them he couldn’t hang out.

(3) PAC vs. RYAN NEMITH

Pac locked hands with Ryan Nemith and quickly kicked Nemith in the quad. Pac then hit a big drop kick off the top rope. Nemith got a strike in on Pac, who in turn responded with several kicks, sending Nemith to the outside. Back in the ring, Nemith hit a DDT, causing Pac to roll out of the ring. Nemith was then thrown into the barrier and back into the ring. Nemith sold that he was knocked out, Pac hit the Black Arrow then transitioned to the Brutalizer for the submission win.

WINNER: Pac in 4:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This match was exactly what it needed to be. Get Pac a commanding win on TV. Mission accomplished.)

-A recap of the wedding from last week was shown.

-Chris Jericho was with Inner Circle sans MJF. MJF then entered and said that Sammy broke his ribs.

(4) THE ACCLAIMED vs. CHRIS JERICHO & MJF

MJF and Max Caster started the match, MJF rolled out and sold his ribs before taking a hit. Chris Jericho was tagged in, with Caster getting offense in and then tagging in Anthony Bowens, who continued the attack. MJF tagged in and was immediately slammed on his ribs. Caster then tagged in and kicked MJF in the ribs. MJF gouged the eyes of Caster and was able to tag in Jericho. Both MJF and Jericho teamed up to weaken Caster. [c]

MJF had a hold in on Caster (with Jericho’s help), the ref broke the hold eventually. Caster was able to break and get a tag, MJF did the same. Bowens then took out Jericho and MJF. Jericho was going for a Lionsault, but was hit with Caster’s boombox. Bowens took the opportunity and got the near fall. The Acclaimed were about to team up on Jericho, but Inner Circle members interfered and Jericho hit Bowens with the Judas Effect for the pinfall.

WINNER: Chris Jericho and MJF in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: I though that The Acclaimed would have gone over in this situation with MJF’s ribs. But the power of cheating always wins, and long term having the #1 contenders win and advance the Sammy story in 10 minutes was pretty effective.)

-After the match Sammy came out. He said that he told him so, that if MJF did one more thing he was done. Sammy then said that he was done, he quit the Inner Circle. [c]

-Sammy was outside the arena, he said he was over it and needed time away from this place.

-Hardy and Page were at the bar, Hardy did a toast to them as a team. Hardy said that he could make him the best wrestler in the world and he should sign with him. Page said he was right and would sign. Page switched the contract and Hardy signed the bogus contract and left.

-Tony Schiavone called Sting out to the stage. Before Sting could answer the first question a video of Team Taz appeared. They had Allin in a body bag and had the bag tied to a car and they drove off with the bag attached. [c]

-Kenny Omega was on a golf course being interviewed. Well attempted to be, Kenny said no questions and watch this shot. He hit a horrible shot and was proud of it. He was asked if he should be preparing for his match. Kenny said that he is the best and doesn’t need to study film. Callis then moved the ball and proclaimed that Kenny had hit the set from earlier.

(5) THUNDER ROSA vs. LEYLA HIRSCH

The match started with Thunder Rosa and Leyla Hirsch using mat wrestling moves on each other, when that ended in a draw Rosa slammed Hirsch and hit a senton. Hirsch responded with forearms, a rope climb drop and then a dive on the outside. Rosa then hit a neck breaker on the middle rope. [c]

After the break Rosa hit a drop and then a drop kick on the corner on Hirsch, this lead to a near fall. Hirsch tried to hit a German Suplex, but Rosa blocked it. Hirsch was not to be denied she hit a a move and then tried a moonsault. But Thunder Rosa got her knees up to counter. Hirsch hit a knee to the head of Rosa, and then another moonsault attempt. This time Rosa moved out of the way. Thunder Rosa then hit a power bomb for the pinfall.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A really entertaining match, Hirsch has really improved over the last few months. The ending seemed a bit off, but beyond that it was a really good outing and so far the match of the night.)

-Jungle Boy had a video where talked about FTR. He said that he came out on top vs. Dax Harwood, and he came out of that a different man. He said when they get a chance he is gonna make Harwood his bitch.

-The announce team ran down the card for next week.

(6) KENNY OMEGA & KENTA vs. JON MOXLEY & LANCE ARCHER

Kenta started the match by hitting Moxley with the briefcase, he then hit Archer with it, who no sold it. Omega then took out Archer, then he and Kenta worked on Moxley together, until they had a brief argument. Moxley got a punch in and then Omega and Kenta continued their assault. Archer ended that, then he and Moxley did the same to their opponents. Omega and Archer were outside of the ring. Then Moxley and Kenta traded forearms and kicks.

Omega brought in a trash can and hit Moxley with it, breaking up a DDT attempt. Omega then did a you cannot escape special with the trashcan. Kenta then did a dropkick on Moxley with the trashcan on him. Archer entered with a ladder, and took out both Kenta and Omega with said ladder. Moxley did a dive to take out Kenta, while Archer there Omega into the ladder. [c]