This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Darby Allin and Joey Janela were fantastic in the opener, but for polar opposite reasons. Allin can always benefit in showing off his credibility on offense. He was successful in that effort throughout this match and shined as a star retaining his championship ahead of what amounts to the biggest match of his career at Revolution. Janela’s recognition of what needed to be done in this match was apparent and he set the table from the start. Some clear chemistry between both guys, too.

-I’m buying a vowel on Cody Rhodes. What was once the hottest act in the company is now floundering with under developed AEW Dark talent? It’s nonsensical and all potential answers to that problem lead back to Shaq. The Shaq material has damaged Cody’s role on Dynamite and has forced him into a strange holding pattern that has cooled him off significantly.

-Hangman and Hardy? I chuckled. Should I be chuckling when it comes to Page though? That’s the question and it’s all in the follow-up. Their stuff at the bar with the contract was clever tonight and ultimately will prove that Page is more “with it” than he leads on. If that’s the catalyst to his rise back to the top of the card, I’m in.

-PAC in a squash match? Yes, yes, a million times yes.

-Whoever wrote the Sasha Banks babyface turn in WWE should watch tonight’s Sammy Guevara’s babyface turn and then write on the chalk board 100 times, “babyfaces are likable.” Guevara was almost perfect tonight. He maintained his confidence and swagger that give his character roots, but used it to speak for and with the audience to call out the heel in MJF. Some good booking and great character work all around.

-Yes, Tony Schiavone interviewed Sting. No, I’m not talking about a Dynamite rerun from five weeks ago. Jokes aside, the interview style is predictable and overdone at this point when it comes to Sting, but the end game was necessary. Team Taz needed a moment like tonight to get their heat as heels and dragging Darby Allin behind a car in a body bag definitively checked that box.

-Good, but A to B level action to kick off the women’s eliminator tournament. Thunder Rosa is arguably one of AEW’s best pandemic signings. She significantly elevates the women’s division.

-The main event was the fun, action-packed car crash that was promised. Omega reigned supreme by getting the victory, but the Kenta/Moxley program took giant steps forward in terms of intrigue as well. The real gem of the match? Lance Archer. Not only was he protected on commentary, but his interactions with Omega during the match signal that a championship opportunity is on the horizon sooner than later.

