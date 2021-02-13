New Japan stars set to appear for Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The forbidden door is indeed open.

During Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV event on Saturday night, it was announced that David Finlay and Juice Robinson of New Japan Pro Wrestling would be appearing on next week’s episode of Impact television.

The announcement was made after the main event of the show which saw Rich Swann defeat Tommy Dreamer to retain the Impact Wrestling Championship. Robinson and Finlay join fellow New Japan star Kenta as talents to recently cross over and appear for major wrestling companies in the United States.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Kenta teamed with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to take on the team of Lance Archer & Jon Moxley. Kenta will face Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship on the NJPW New Beginnings USA show on February 26.

