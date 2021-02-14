VIP AUDIO 2/13 – WKH – Impact No Surrender, Dreamer vs. Swann, Smackdown ratings, 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Vince and Rock on Raw (112 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, first up are some thoughts on Impact No Surrender including the main event Impact Title match with Tommy Dreamer challenging Rich Swann for the Impact Title on his 50th Birthday. Then notes on the Smackdown overnight ratings, which weren’t good. And finally, we flash back to a week of Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago. Details follow:

•Feb. 8, 2011 episode which features Wade’s analysis of last night’s WWE Raw including Vince McMahon’s return, plus a look at the ratings including demo breakdowns.

•Feb. 9, 2011 episode features thoughts on Booker T’s pathetic Smackdown commentary debut, reaction to big Impact angle last week, Chris Jericho’s latest comment on reinventing himself, and Jim Ross on a planned WCW reunion.

•Feb. 10, 2011 episode features thoughts on Vince McMahon’s conference call and WWE Financials including shaky future of PPV as a major revenue category, youth movement, WWE Network, more.

•Feb. 11, 2011 episode features analysis of last night’s TNA Impact including the final hype for Sunday’s Against All Odds PPV, a TNA World Title match, a six-man tables match, a two-minute eight-woman tag match, and a stipulation where Custody of Kids is at stake.

•Feb. 13, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including does UFC make matches such as Triple Threats seem too ridiculous to watch and how should pro wrestling adjust and will R-Truth’s blooper lead to his push going down?

•Feb. 14, 2011 features The Rock. Actually, a few other subjects are covered, too, including a quick walk through Raw’s first two hours, Jerry Lawler’s absence, Smackdown ratings news, TNA’s latest dumbfounding decision, and more. But mostly it’s about The Rock and his 20 minute segment on Raw.

