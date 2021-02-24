Impact Wrestling announces championship match for Sacrifice PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tonight on television, Impact Wrestling announced that Moose vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship would take place at the Sacrifice PPV on March 13.

Moose and Swann teamed up to face The Good Brothers & Kenny Omega at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV in January. Since then, Moose has attacked Swann regularly on television to stake his claim at a championship match.

Fire ‘N Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship has also been announced for Sacrifice.

