StarTimes Network in Africa to air Impact Wrestling content

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling content will now air in more than 50 countries in Africa due to a new agreement between Anthem Sports and Entertainment and the StarTimes Network. The deal will add more than 250 hours of Impact Wrestling program to the StarTimes platform in 2020.

“Impact has cultivated a large and loyal following in Africa throughout the years, and we are proud to be able to reach even more viewers in the continent’s Sub-Saharan region through this partnership with StarTimes,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling in a press release on Tuesday. “The worldwide demand for high-quality professional wrestling content has never been higher, and Impact is committed to expanding our footprint as far as possible across the globe. This agreement is the perfect reflection of that, providing us with an invaluable opportunity to bring classic Impact Wrestling programming to the StarTimes’ audience.”

The StarTimes Network is the leading digital TV operator in Africa with 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users.

CATCH-UP: 2/16 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: New Japan stars appear, TJP vs. Alexander, and Moose vs. Dreamer