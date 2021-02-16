SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice event will take place on Saturday March 13, on Impact Plus.

On tonight’s episode of television, Impact confirmed the date of the annual show, but did not announce any specific matches.

Over the weekend, Impact ran their No Surrender show which featured Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer for the Impact World Championship and a triple threat tag team match for the Impact Tag Team Championship between The Good Brothers, Private Party, and Beer Gun.

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured New Japan stars David Finlay & Juice Robinson in tag team action.

