Key WWE star injured on Monday Night Raw (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

The Hurt Business may have lost their lead voice due to injury.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that MVP was injured on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and that he travelled to Birmingham, Alabama after the show. Birmingham is the home of some of WWE’s trusted orthopedic doctors.

Last night, MVP teamed with Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin to face Riddle & Lucha House Party. MVP lost the match after Riddle connected with the Floating Bro before making the cover.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The Hurt Business act will lose a significant amount of steam if MVP is sidelined for any great length of time due to injury. MVP gives the group credibility with his words and without them, they don’t have the presence that they do today. Here’s to hoping its nothing serious and that he makes a full recovery sooner than later.

