2/15 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on big gauntlet match with Elimination Chamber ramifications, “McIntyre on Miz TV,”

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 15, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with the intro video, followed by Tom Phillips welcoming viewers from the “award winning and critically acclaimed WWE Thunderdome” (I wrote that sentence before the show even aired). Byron Saxton hyped the gauntlet match to determine the participant who enters the Chamber match last. The Miz (sans John Morrison) then made their entrance for “Miz TV.”

Phillips reminded viewers The Miz has won a Chamber match in the past as a tag team. The Miz then welcomed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with his usual flair. McIntyre entered (no Claymore, probably coming out for the gauntlet match). The Miz air drummed to McIntyre’s music and then hyped the virtual crowd to cheer for McIntyre.

The Miz called McIntyre “Andrew” and asked if he could call him Andy. He said Morrison was off with a producer making a Bad Bunny diss track. The Miz ran down some of McIntyre’s conquered foes before saying McIntyre’s reign could end this Sunday. He also interrupted McIntyre as the latter was preparing to speak.

The Miz discussed Sheamus, saying, “He wasn’t really your best friend now, was he, Andy?” He asked why and said that was the mystery that was solved once Sheamus challenged McIntyre for the WWE Championship. However, The Miz said WWE management had different plans. Again, before McIntyre could speak, The Miz said he would be angry and furious (redundant, yeah?) that he would have to defend in the Chamber.

McIntyre yelled, “Would you shut the hell up?!” The Miz said he meant no disrespect, but McIntyre said if The Miz interrupts him one time, he’s going to regret it. He said he was sick and tired and The Miz interrupted right away. McIntyre responded with a Glasgow Kiss and launched the Money in the Bank briefcase towards the ramp area. He left the ring as they replayed the Glasgow Kiss.

The Miz slowly recovered in the ring and grabbed the mic to say that a little bit of the Elimination Chamber pressure and the cracks started to show with McIntyre. He said you can’t blame “Andy,” but that he doesn’t have any of that pressure because he’s bringing the pressure in the form of the Money in the Bank contract. He said he was going to explain to “An-Dy” that there are so many things that can go wrong, but he only needs one thing to go right to cash in.

He said just because he said he could cash in doesn’t mean he will, calling himself a master strategist. He said he’s putting everyone competing for the WWE or Universal Championship on notice. He said he’s in control and when he cashes in, he will stand in the ring as Champion, content on being “awesome.” He then removed himself from the Chamber match and walked off. Samoa Joe exclaimed, calling it a brilliant plan. Phillips agreed, then hyped a 6-man tag match between Riddle & Lucha House Party vs. The Hurt Business as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Say what you want about The Miz, but he plays his role very well; you wanted McIntyre to give him that Glasgow Kiss, but also kind of have to admit The Miz made some good points in his post-attack promo. Removing himself from the match presents an interesting wrinkle: will they keep it a surprise entry, announce a replacement tonight, or perhaps have a match on the PPV pre-show to determine the replacement?)

They returned with the entrance for The Hurt Business after replaying an Xfinity-sponsored package on Bobby Lashley’s dominance over Riddle and Keith Lee last week. They showed a graphic for this Sunday’s United States Championship match, also informing viewers that Lee sustained injuries that put his status in jeopardy.

They showed the opponents in Gorilla as Riddle approached and asked about their favorite President. He brought up Abraham Lincoln, “vampire hunter,” Teddy “Broosevelt,” and “Harrison Ford” when he saved Chewbaca. Dorado said something about being “lucha lit” as they made their entrance.

(1) THE HURT BUSINESS (M.V.P & Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin) vs. LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) & RIDDLE – 6-man tag team match

Saxton asked about Riddle’s health after being dominated by Lashley the past few weeks. Benjamin and Dorado started, with Benjamin using his power to gain the advantage with a shoulder tackle. He pinned him in their corner and reigned down blows, then tagged in Alexander. Alexander hit a few strikes and a snapping suplex for a one-count. He landed a few shots, scored a two-count, then locked in a hammerlock. Dorado escapes, hit a springboard moonsault that Alexander had to readjust for, then tagged in Metalik who rode his partner’s shoulders and hit a splash. He hit a handspring back elbow, sent Alexander outside, but Benjamin took out Riddle on the apron and Dorado, who he caught and threw into the barrier after catching him on a tope. Alexander kicked Metalik in the head as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Alexander attempting a pin for a two-count on Metalik, then locked in a modified octopus. He shifted to a crucifix for a two-count, then tagged in Benjamin. Benjamin hit a huge, I mean HUGE shoulder tackle that sent Metalik flying. M.V.P. tagged in and attempted three pin attempts, two two-counts and a one-count. He tagged in Alexander, who hit a snapmare and tagged in Benjamin. They kept Metalik in their corner, tagging in-and-out with a flurry of strikes. Benjamin hit a suplex for a two-count, but Metalik countered with a kick and tornado DDT.

Riddle and Alexander tagged in, but Riddle gained the advantage with strikes, and exploder, broton, and running PK to the chest. He hit a head kick, but didn’t see M.V.P. tag in. M.V.P. clotheslined Riddle and hit the Ballin’ Elbow, but a pin attempt was broken up by LHP. Alexander hit the Lumbar Check on Metalik. Benjamin got caught with the Final Flash from Riddle. Riddle hit the move on M.V.P. and hit the Floating Bro for the victory. Saxton said this was the kind of win Riddle needed.

As they celebrated on the ramp, Lashley attacked and took out the three men, throwing Metalik onto his partner. He then put Riddle in The Hurt Lock again, yelling out in rage. Riddle passed out in the lock. Alexander & Benjamin were helping M.V.P., who appeared to have injured his knee during the match.

WINNER: Riddle & Lucha House Party at 10:07 (Floating Bro)

-They cut to The Miz in the back talking to Adam Pearce, thanking him for giving him the opportunity to be in the Chamber match. He said there’s no one quite like him, but he wanted to give his spot to someone ready to “grab the brass ring,” and he named Morrison. Pearce laughed, said it was a compelling argument, and promised him he would take it into consideration. The Miz shook his hand, thanked him, and left. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: At least they had the lowest member on the rung (in-ring wise) take the loss for Riddle. I get that you want to give him some momentum heading into Sunday, especially if it becomes a singles match, but a more compelling story could have been Riddle trying to overcome his previous losses on the big stage of a PPV. Regardless, I hope he doesn’t win on Sunday. Keep Lashley and The Hurt Business strong.)

-They returned with Phillips recapping the interaction between The Miz and Pearce before the break. He then showed replays of last week’s Damian Priest-Angel Garza match. Garza had The Miz & Morrison in his corner, but they were outsmarted by Bad Bunny, which led to their dismissal from ringside and a victory for Priest.

They showed Bunny in the back as Mandy Rose was wearing his shirt, asked if he had one for her partner, then wished him luck. Priest approached, then they were approached by Sarah Schreiber who asked about their past few weeks. Priest said he’s had a great time, especially being paired with Bunny. As Bunny was about to speak, there was a commotion as Akira Tozawa pinned R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship. He bumped into Priest, who threw him into the supply crates, then had Bunny pin him for the title. So yeah, Bad Bunny is the 24/7 Champion.

-Pearce was shown in the back on the phone being approached by The New Day, Kofi Kingston upset that as a former WWE Champion, he wasn’t announced for the match. Xavier Woods claimed Pearce knows nothing since he won’t give Woods his match against Reckoning. Kingston said he is inserting himself into the pod, forcefully, as The Miz approached.

Kingston said he was planning his spot in the Chamber match. The Miz said he and Pearce have an understanding. They argued more until Pearce yelled them down. He said The Miz will face Kingston; if The Miz wins, then Morrison is in, but if Kingston wins, he takes The Miz’s spot. Kingston said once again, he has to fight his way into the match. Woods said this could be “KofiMania Part Deux.” The Miz said sequels suck, and they said they know because they watched The Marine 4…The Marine 5…and The Marine 6. The Miz walked off furiously. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: They just couldn’t help themselves with Bad Bunny, huh? Making him 24/7 Champion is just…it takes a lot of the cool factor away. Kingston showed more passion and intensity here than he did at any time as WWE Champion or after his quick squash to Lesnar. More of this from Kingston can only be a positive.)

-They returned with a graphic about having ten million followers on TikTok. Phillips then introduced a video package on the Elimination Chamber structure, the same one they played last week I believe. This time, they showed Kingston towards the end, so maybe he will be in the match.

Charlotte Flair made her entrance as they showed a replay of the events of last week with the continuing strife between Flair and her father. It led to Flair being disqualified for laying her hands on the referee. Asuka made her entrance next as Phillips reminded viewers of her Women’s Championship defense against Lacey Evans on Sunday. Evans & Royce made their entrance (with Papa Flair) to Evans’ music.

Papa Flair danced a bit as Evans took the mic and kindly thanked Flair for being disqualified so she could have her Women’s Championship match. She called Flair “sweetheart” and said she’s really “been taking it all in” from Papa Flair. She called Royce “Pey-Pey” and said they brought Flair a little Sweetheart candy that said “Bite Me.” She said she should have brought Asuka a gift since Asuka is going to give her a gift of her own, something she’s wanted for a long, long, long time. They cut to break. [c]

(2) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ASUKA vs. LACEY EVANS & PEYTON ROYCE