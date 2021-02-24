VIP AUDIO 2/23 – WKH – The News: Wednesday AEW-NXT preview, Raw and Smackdown ratings, Moose’s presentation, Khan on Impact, AEW Dark talking points, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including Raw and Smackdown viewership data, a preview of what’s advertised for AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, some talking points from AEW Dark and Impact tonight, and a preview of the A&E series of documentaries on iconic WWE wrestlers.

