FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds including Moxley vs. Omega, Page vs. Hardy, and more

1) STING & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: Team Taz cut a promo in the ring and said they had heard Sting was going to confront them because of their attack on Darby Allin. Sting came out with his signature baseball bat. Taz told Sting that without the bat, Sting would “be done”. Sting threw the bat down and attacked Brian Cage. Hook attacked Sting from behind, allowing Cage to get the upper hand. Cage hit a powerbomb on Sting as Team Taz taunted Sting before returning to the back.

Highs & Lows: Sting’s persona has never been based around his physical strength, but rather, his aura and mystique. Why, then, would he suddenly think it would be a good idea to take on Team Taz with brute force? Sting could have responded to Team Taz in a more grandiose fashion, like cutting a live promo from somewhere high in the building. Even a pre-taped promo from a dark, undisclosed location would have been a better approach. This was an odd segment that made sting look foolish.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: No matter if there’s a stipulation or if the match is a straightforward tag match, Sting should be victorious in his return. Sting should go on to put a heel over in defeat later.

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. KENNY OMEGA

New Developments: Moxley, Archer, and Fenix won a 6-man tag match against the Eddie Kingston Family. After the match, The Good Brothers attacked Moxley and beat him down. They held him in place as Omega walked out from the back with a microphone. Omega said Moxley could have a title rematch at Revolution, but Omega would pick the stipulation. Omega said the match would be an exploding, barbed wire death match. Moxley managed to headbutt Omega, so Omega responded with two V Triggers. Omega and Callus held the AEW title over Moxley and said Moxley would never get the title back.

Highs & Lows: AEW has shown some restraint in recent months and hardcore matches have been kept to a minimum. As the name implies, an exploding, barbed wire death match is much more than a typical hardcore match. This doesn’t feel like overkill, however, because of the restraint AEW has shown. Oddly, the heel was allowed to grant the rematch and choose the match stipulation, but that doesn’t affect the overall feud negatively.

Length of Feud: January 6th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: It’s too soon for Omega to lose the title to anyone, but Moxley should go on to win whatever his next feud is to maintain his status as a top babyface.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) FTR vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS

New Developments: On Dynamite, it was announced that Jurassic Express would take on FTR and Tully Blanchard in a 6-man tag match on March 2nd, 2021.

Highs & Lows: This isn’t the best way to establish Jungle Boy, or any member of Jurassic Express, as babyfaces. Should they be seen as beating down a wrestling veteran in his 60’s? Blanchard is a heel, but he’s still largely respected by the audience for his contributions as one of the original Horsemen.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: There’s still plenty of room for both tag matches and singles matches here. Jungle Boy should continue to establish himself as the leader of Jurassic Express, but the other members of his team should have his back. A series of tag matches will likely take place to continue to establish Jungle Boy as a top star. Jurassic Express should ultimately come out on top at the end of the feud.

(2) MATT HARDY vs. HANGMAN PAGE

New Developments: Hardy and Page won a tag match against TH2. After the match, Hardy and Page discussed their “contract exchange” on last week’s Dynamite. Page brought the Jaguar’s mascot out to the ring to go over the contract details and called the mascot AEW’s “legal counsel”. Hardy was still under the impression that page signed a contract to join his team but found out that the contract stated he would face page at Revolution. Additionally, the contract stated that if Hardy loses, Page will get Hardy’s first-quarter earnings of 2021. Without any provocation, Page agreed to also put his first-quarter earnings on the line in the match. The mascot then attacked Page and it was revealed that Isiah Cassidy was in the jaguar suit. Cassidy and TH2 beat Page down until The Dark Order made the save.

Highs & Lows: This was one of the worst segments in Dynamite’s short history. It was a convoluted mess. No one gets invested in a feud based around first-quarter earnings and sneaky contract clauses. Matt Hardy has been a disappointment since his debut in AEW. His multiple gimmicks have been annoying and all of them are well past their expiration date. AEW has missed the mark with Adam Page. His momentum has been stopped multiple times for inexplicable reasons. He has managed to get himself over with the crowd only to go nowhere but down the card. It seems fitting that Hardy and Page have been booked together since they represent the worst of AEW’s booking.

Length of Feud: February 12, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: There is no winner here. The feud has brought both wrestlers down several notches. Give Page the win and move on from this as quickly as possible.

DEVELOPING OR TEMPORARY FEUDS…

(1) MIRO vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

(2) LANCE ARCHER vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

(3) CODY & RED VELVET vs. SHAQ & JADE

(4) SAMMY GUEVERA vs. THE INNER CIRCLE

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (1) – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – Concluded

Dustin Rhodes vs. The Dark Order – Forgotten

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – Concluded

