Anna Jay sidelined with shoulder injury (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

Anna Jay will be sidelined from AEW competition for 6-12 months after a shoulder injury she sustained while training.

AEW announced the news via Twitter on Monday and confirmed that Jay would undergo surgery to repair the problem.

Jay was slated to compete against Britt Baker in the first round of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament. Madi Wrenkowski is a student of Thunder Rosa and will slot in against Baker instead.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Some very unfortunate news here. Anna Jay has shown tremendous progress throughout her run in AEW and finally started to click within the Dark Order act. Jay and Tay Conti together worked as a unit and gave off a genuine vibe of partnership when they performed. Conti has shown great strides in her AEW run as well. Hopefully, she can keep that momentum going as she transitions to a strictly singles act for the foreseeable future. Here’s to a quick and full recovery for Jay and that we’ll see her back sooner than later.

