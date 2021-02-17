2/17 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Jon Moxley & Lance Archer & Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston & Butcher & Blade, Serena Deeb vs. Riho, The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz, Adam Page in action, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tonight after the show, join Zack Heydorn and Joel Dehnel live to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBUARY 17, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) ADAM PAGE & MATT HARDY vs. THE HYBRID 2

Jack Evans and Angelico started that match trying to get an advantage on Adam Page, but Page took out both opponents and Matt Hardy tagged himself in. Matt attempted a pin and then tagged in Page, who went on to continue the attack and then tagged in Hardy once more. The two hit a tandem move on Evans. Angelico then entered to break up another pinning attempt by Hardy. TH2 then traded tags as they worked over Hardy.

Hardy kicked Evans and was able to get the hot tag to Page. Page ran wild on the newly tagged in Angelico, he also took out Evans on the apron. Page then had a series of moves to get a near fall on Angelico. Evans then tagged himself in, who was power bombed by Page as he attempted a high flying attempt. Page tagged in Hardy, who was double teamed by TH2, Hardy then kicked out at 2 after a barrage of attacks. When it all looked lost, Page came in and hit a double Buck Shot Lariat, Hardy then got the pin for the win.

WINNER: Adam Page & Matt Hardy in 7:00

(Sage’s Analysis: The match itself made Adam Page look like a top their guy, he dominated TH2 as he should have. The post match was ok if not a little long. I like that Page has a PPv match that he will win and the stipulation is fun. The stuff in the costume was kinda weird, and Dark Order being involved is ok. But, I hope Page beats Hardy on his own.)

-After the Match Matt Hardy congratulated Page and said he is gonna make a ton of money, and Matt gets 30%. Page said that he had an extra set of papers, and asked if he read the them, Page then had the Jag’s mascot bring out the document that Hardy signed. Hardy read it and said that he and Page have a match at Revolution, if Matt loses he has to give all his pay form Q1 2021 to Page. Matt asked Page to put up all his earning form Q1 2021 on the line as well. Page announced that they have a money match. Isiah Kassidy was in the costume and he attacked Page, no idea why he would have brought that document out. Dark Order came out and made the save for Page.

-Santana & Ortiz talked about their tag team title opportunity. MJF then called out Sammy and told him to apologize. Jericho then said that it was his fault and Sammy’s fault. Jericho said the dumbest decision anyone can make is leaving the Inner Circle and that Sammy is dead to him.

-The announce team ran down the rest of the night’s card. [c]

-A recap of the AEW Woman’s Championship #1 Contender tournament was shown. Showing the first four matches of the Japanese side of the bracket.

(2) SERENA DEEB vs. RIHO

A collar and elbow tie-up started the match, Riho and Serena Deeb traded traded waist locks and other holds. This led to Riho stepping on Deeb’s leg to break a hold, setting up that limb being the story of the match. Deeb got Riho back in a compromised position and Deeb then got wrist control, this led to a pinning attempt. Riho then bridged out of that attempt, and she then went on to get some offense in on Deeb. [c]

When the show returned, Deeb had Riho in a head lock/rest hold. Riho tried to work her way out of the hold, and did getting Deeb in a full nelson, then a snap dragon suplex. Both women laid on the mat after that, with Riho getting up first. Riho and Deeb then traded strikes in the corner after rising. Riho got a 2 count, then she hit a cross body on Deeb. In turn, Deeb counted and grabbed her knee, trying to get into the figure 4. Riho hit a dragon screw, Deeb then hit a neck breaker for a near fall.

Riho then grabbed the hurt leg of Deeb and got to her feet, Riho hit a 619, then stomp from the top rope onto Deeb’s back. Riho then hit a cross body for a near fall. Deeb rolled to the outside, she was thrown back into the ring. Deeb then hit a power bomb, and had Riho in a hold, Riho reversed it and got a near fall. Riho then went to the top rope and hit a stomp on Deeb for a near fall. Deeb dodged a knee and then tried a power bomb, The two then traded pinning attempts leading to a pin by Riho.

WINNER: Riho in 14:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This match started a bit slow and it felt like the two had some issues with their in ring chemistry the first 8 or 9 minutes. But, the last 5 minutes were really good and felt like what we get in opening and main event matches. It was good to have Riho back, and Deeb continues to shown that she is a really good Mid-card worker for this division.)

-A video package of Jade Cargill and Shaq training in a basketball gym was shown. [c]

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. LUTHER

Luther pushed Chuck Taylor off of the apron to start, Serpentico Continued that attack. Luther then slammed Orange Cassidy and got a 2 count. Orange Cassidy escaped a power bomb on the apron and Luther was slammed to the floor. Cassidy hi the orange punch for the pinfall.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 2:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A squash match, Cassidy feels like he has been downgraded the last few months. Maybe this is the start of a re-heat.)

-A recap of Darby being dragged in a body bag last week was shown. Taz, Hook and Brian Cage walked out to the ring. Taz begged Sting to come out and “call the out.” Sting’s music hit and he walked out with his bat. Taz said he made a mistake, and that Sting needs that bat he was holding. Sting threw the bat and took his jacket off, Sting then started attacking Cage, Hook then used the bat to choke Sting. Cage then power bombed Sting in the middle of the ring. Team Taz walked out after the power bomb.

-Eddie Kingston had a video message. He said he wants Archer, because of the battle royal. Fenix, because he doesn’t want to be part of his family. Jon Moxley, because he is the demon that he needs to get rid of the most. [c]

-Kenny Omega was at a kindergarten class, he was reading them the Young Buck’s book. He read a passage from the book about he and Jericho wrestling in the Tokyo Dome. Callis then pulled Kenny away from the group early. The kids then beat up Michael Nakazawa.

(Sage’s Analysis: This was a rough segment, It did not make Kenny Omega come across as really much of anything more than a joke.)

(4) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. SANTANA & ORTIZ

Nick Jackson and Santana started the match. Santana had early control, Ortiz was quickly tagged in to try and continue the success. Matt Jackson was tagged in and he hit two hip tosses. He and Ortiz then went at it, with Matt Jackson winning that exchange. Nick and Matt then teamed up briefly, leaving Nick and Santana as the legal men. Ortiz and Santana the teamed up to hit a back breaker on Nick Jackson. MJF tried to push Nick with the Dynamite Diamond ring, and he was kicked out, the referee then kicked out the rest of inner circle. [c]

Tonight after the show, join Zack Heydorn and Joel Dehnel live to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW