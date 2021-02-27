FREE PODCAST 2/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair & Machado: Belair announces her decision, Bryan vs. Jey with a Universal Title shot at stake, Seth makes pitch to Cesaro, more (137 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair and Javier Machado to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the fallout from Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan shaming Roman Reigns for how he defended his title last Sunday night, Bryan vs. Jey Uso with a Universal Title match on the line, Bianca Belair announces her WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins makes a pitch to Cesaro, Otis & Chad Gable get another win over the Mysterios, and more.

