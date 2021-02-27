News Ticker

NJPW THE NEW BEGINNING USA RESULTS 2/26: Jon Moxley vs. Kenta for the IWGP United States Championship, more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 27, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: New Japan
NJPW THE NEW BEGINNING USA RESULTS
FEBRUARY 26, 2021
OCEAN VIEW PAVILION
AIRED ON NEW JAPAN WORLD

  • Brody King & ACH & The Riegel Twins defeated TJP & Clark Connors & Kevin Knight & The DKC in a 8 Man Tag match at 8:36. ACH pinned The DKC with a brain buster.
  • Ren Narita defeated Chris Dickinson via submission at 7:51. Narita is no longer a Young Lion and is on his excursion. He tapped out Dickinson with a Texas Cloverleaf.
  • Jon Moxley defeated Kenta at 14:25 to retain the IWGP U.S. Championship. This was a hard-hitting and physical match. Moxley got the better of Kenta late and pinned him following the Death Rider.

