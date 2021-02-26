SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre is heading back to Monday Night Raw.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that on Smackdown tonight, WWE announced that Drew McIntyre would be returning to Raw on Monday night. The promotional spot that ran on the show said that McIntyre would address losing the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, as well as the brutal attack he received from Bobby Lashley. McIntyre lost the WWE Championship when The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank contract after McIntyre had won the Elimination Chamber match against five other former WWE Champions. Lashley took him out with a brutal beating right before Miz ran down for the cash-in.

McIntyre was not on this week’s Raw. That show saw Bobby Lashley beat Braun Strowman to earn a WWE Championship match against The Miz on Monday night.

