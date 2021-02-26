2/26 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Belair’s decision, Profit vs. Zayn & Corbin, Reigns-Edge developments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 26, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the ThunderDome. As Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman walked out, Cole threw to a lengthy video recap of the Elimination Chamber.

-Roman talked about how Smackdown needs him and Elimination Chamber needed him. He said he beat down Daniel Bryan like no one else ever has. He said it would have been a perfect night if not for Edge. He said now it’s going to be Reigns vs. Edge at the headline match at WM. “You don’t need that in your life, Edge,” he said. “So I’m going to give you another opportunity to back out, scram, and go home. You have a beautiful family. You’re a father, you’re a husband. I don’t want to hurt you.” He told Edge to understand and “get it through that thick head of yours, a man like you just doesn’t stand a chance against a man like me.” They really piped in heavy boos throughout.

Daniel Bryan’s music played. He walked out smiling, the led the ThunderDome fans in a Yes Chant. Bryan said he agrees it was a perfect night for Reigns. He said he deserves to be celebrated for volunteering to put his Universal Title on the line against someone who just went through a grueling Elimination Chamber. He said others, though, are saying it was cowardly to defend his title under those circumstances. He said Reigns’s actions don’t represent a real champion at all. He said he’s not complaining, but just passing along rumors he’s heard from other people. He said he wasn’t expecting the Head of the Table to defend in the second match. He said he’d think he’d be in the final match, “but would that have given me too much time?” He said he recognized how good Reigns was from the start. He said people do compare them to each other (a reference to the fans rejecting Reigns as the lead babyface when fans wanted Bryan instead). He challenged him to a title defense at Fastlane.

Jey Uso got in Bryan’s face and asked what he was doing. He said Reigns beat him, and he’s in the back of the line, so now he should deal with him. He said be careful or he’s going to get got. Reigns stepped up to Bryan and stared him down. “After what I did to you, you really want me to hurt you again?” he said. Jey then attacked Bryan from the side. He threw Brhan to ringside and then over the ringside barricade. Reigns laughed from inside the ring.

-Cole said Bianca Belair would announce whether she’ll choose to face Sasha Banks or Asuka at WrestleMania. Graves plugged Sami Zayn & King Corbin vs. The Street Profits.

-Backstage, Sonya Deville was chatting with Adam Pearce when Edge walked up to them. He told Pearce, “We need to talk.” He wasn’t pleased that Bryan was asking for a title match at Fastlane, before he gets his shot at WrestleMania, despite Bryan being the same Rumble that he won. [c]

-Jey apologized to Reigns about jumping Bryan. Reigns said there’s nothing to apologize about as long as he gets the job done.

-They went back to Edge telling Pearce and Sonya that the last he heard is they were talking about him and Bryan facing Reigns and Jey. Pearce said this just came up. He said if Bryan beats Jey tonight, then Bryan can get a one-on-one shot at Fastlane. He said no disrespect to Edge, but the Universal Title match being on the line is a bigger attraction. Edge wasn’t happy and said, “No disrespect?” Then he walked away.

(1) DOMINIK MYSTERIO & REY MYSTERIO vs. CHAD GABLE & OTIS

The Mysterios were entering the ring after the break. Otis and Chad Gable walked onto the stage. They went to a replay of Otis’s turn last week in the tag match. Gable asked for the Otis splash to be replayed again, this time in slo-mo. Graves said Otis didn’t have the mental acumen to be a top star in WWE, but under the tutelage of Gable, who knows what his upside is. Graves said this is a mutually beneficial relationship, as Gable has been more aggressive than they’ve seen him before. Rey fought back against Gable at 2:00, hit an enzuigiri, and tagged in Dominik. Graves said the enzuigiri might not have made much contact. Rey and Dom double-teamed Gable, and then hit stereo 619s. (It looked like their feet collided before connecting with Gable.) Rey landed a splash and got a near fall, with Otis breaking up the cover. Otis caught Rey mid-air a minute later and powerslammed him. Then he landed a second rope splash for another pin.

WINNERS: Otis & Gable in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I know Rey is late in his career, but it’s a bit sad to see him used in this way. He doesn’t even get his own ring entrance theme. I’m not against clean finishes or Otis & Gable getting a push even at Rey’s expense. It’s just the matter-of-fact way they’re portraying Rey, like him losing is just par for the course instead of it being a big deal.)

-They announced Jey vs. Bryan was official, and if Bryan wins, he gets a match at Fastlane.

-They showed Apollo Crews warming up backstage. [c]

-Apollo Crews walked out. They aired a sponsored recap of his attack on Big E last week. He stood mid-ring with a green and white scarf that’s part of his signature new ring gear. He said people are wondering what’s going on with him lately and why the sudden change. He said they’re saying he’s not the real Apollo Crews. He said people don’t really know him. He said he’s been humble for far too long and respectful, but he hasn’t gotten respect in return. He said based on his family, that’s not acceptable. He said he’s not from the hood or suburbia, he’s from Nigeria. “I’m a real African-American,” he said. He said his great-grandfather was royalty and controlled some of the richest land in Nigeria. He said he had five wives. “Imagine that!” he said with pride. He said his scarf represents dominance and power. He said when Big E told him to go back catering, he didn’t. He said instead he went back to his roots. He said Big E will never disrespect him again. He said Shinsuke Nakamura will suffer the same fate. Nakamura’s entrance theme interrupted.

(2) APOLLO CREWS vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA