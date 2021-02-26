VIP AUDIO 2/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline #6 (June 4, 2003): Thoughts on Cena’s brand new main event push, Foley to be special ref at HIAC, Vince going to house shows, controversial Raw finish (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the VIP Podcast Vault is the sixth-ever Wade Keller Hotline recorded for the PWTorch VIP website. It includes a rundown of the latest news including these topics: Mick Foley to be special ref at Hell in a Cell, thoughts on John Cena’s brand new main event push, Vince McMahon going to house shows, controversial Raw finish, Spike Lee’s ridiculous lawsuit against Spike TV name, the TNA crowd turning against Jeff Jarrett, and more.

